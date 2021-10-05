AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$28.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

Several research analysts have commented on ALA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$25.21. 227,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,950. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

