Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Raised to C$14.25

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.67.

TSE ARR opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

