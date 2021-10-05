Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

