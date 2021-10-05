Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.