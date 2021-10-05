American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 29.3% in September

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. American Bio Medica has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -2.06.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.