American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

