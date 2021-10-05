American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIG’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. After suffering from revenues declines since the past several years, topline is now growing. Hardening of insurance rates bodes well for premium growth. Its cost-cutting efforts are driving operational efficiency thus aiding the margins. It expects to achieve run-rate savings worth $1 billion by 2022 end. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business. The company is in the process of separating its Life and Retirement unit. Buyouts have led to business expansion. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7% upward over the last 60 days. However, high debt remains a concern. The company's low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss imparts volatility to its earnings.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 130,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

