American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,161.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,008 shares of company stock worth $4,239,344. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.37. 2,039,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. American Well has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

