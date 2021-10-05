Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

