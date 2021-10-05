Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Buys 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $14,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Burke W. Whitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $13,920.00.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

