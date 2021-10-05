Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 287,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,828,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

