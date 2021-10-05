Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,978 shares during the quarter. International Seaways comprises approximately 2.0% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.59% of International Seaways worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

INSW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,654. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.