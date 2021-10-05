Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.