Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,628 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

