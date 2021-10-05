Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Shares of CTXAF opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

