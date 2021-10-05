Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.0 days.
Shares of CTXAF opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.
Ampol Company Profile
