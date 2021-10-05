Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $237.41 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

