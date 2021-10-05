Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $1.95. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.51. 422,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

