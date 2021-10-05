Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce sales of $10.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the highest is $10.23 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $43.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,975. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

