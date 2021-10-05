Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,857.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,791 shares of company stock valued at $24,691,478. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 10,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

