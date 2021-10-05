Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report sales of $103.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.20 million and the lowest is $103.30 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,874,992 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

