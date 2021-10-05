Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.