Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post $334.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.15 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,282 shares of company stock worth $14,687,002 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.94. 27,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

