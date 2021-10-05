Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $679.57

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $88,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $18.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $558.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

