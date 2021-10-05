Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) PT at $12.77

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 104,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

