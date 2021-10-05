Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT at $8.67

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 96,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.