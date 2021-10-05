Analysts Set Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) PT at $15.00

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $510.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

