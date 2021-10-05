Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $122.44

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.