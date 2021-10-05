Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $107.67

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

