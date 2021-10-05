Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.90 Per Share

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ASY opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 526.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 548.34. Andrews Sykes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The company has a market cap of £218.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.
About Andrews Sykes Group
