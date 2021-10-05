Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.64 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

