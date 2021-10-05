ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $349.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.99. 335,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,459. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

