Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $333,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.