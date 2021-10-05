Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $370.20 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

