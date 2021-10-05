Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $3.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.89 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Appian by 52.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

