Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,161 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 566,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,532,000 after buying an additional 92,084 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,169,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,392,756,000 after buying an additional 3,043,682 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 160,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Apple by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.