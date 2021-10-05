Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,132,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,002,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,737 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.2% in the second quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 210,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

