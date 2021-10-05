Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

