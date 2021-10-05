Apron Network (APN) Market Capitalization Hits $5.71 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $831,705.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.