Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $121,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,201 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.