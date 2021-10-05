Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ATZAF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.12.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

