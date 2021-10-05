Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 438 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $15,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Alico stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Grain Co. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 83.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

