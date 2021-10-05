Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

