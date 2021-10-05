ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.29

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.29 and last traded at $117.66, with a volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

