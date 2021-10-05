Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 64,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.