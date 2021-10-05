Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Up 44.4% in September

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ APWC opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

