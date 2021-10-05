Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.70 million to $20.57 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,094 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

