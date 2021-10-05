Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,215,933 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,215,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,870,000. Dingdong (Cayman) makes up about 2.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

DDL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,654. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

