Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $17.45 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.