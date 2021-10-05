Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$1.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TSE ATH remained flat at $C$0.97 during trading on Monday. 4,673,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,179. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

