Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 173,984 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in National Research were worth $22,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $9,552,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

